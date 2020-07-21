Roger J. Cerutti, 89, of Waunakee passed away on July 20, 2020.
He was born to Natale and Mary Cerutti, on December 11, 1930, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Roger graduated from Dodgeville High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Loras College and his Master’s of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He met his wife Betsy at Loras college and married her in 1952 before serving in the Army during the Korean war.
Roger was employed by the Madison Metropolitan School District as a middle school teacher and principal for 35 years. He was a loving, compassionate human being with a genius for humor; he studied theater in college and performed in and directed many theater performances and was known for his bad jokes. A man of dignity and the highest principles, a private man, with an unending desire for life. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
Roger is survived by his wife, Betsy. He is also survived by sons David (Sandra), Mark (Kim) and Paul (Jeanne) as well as two grandchildren, Kristin (Bryan) and Mario. He was preceded in death by parents Natale and Mary Cerutti and brothers, William (Bill), Francis and Bernie.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family at Ryan Funeral Home. All condolences can be mailed to Betsy at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee or sent to the family via Ryan Funeral Home’s website.
To honor Roger’s life-long love of animals, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Dane County Humane Society.
“A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the type of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove – but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.” –
Forest Witcraft
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
