Geralyn Kathleen (Kuehn) "Geri" Murphy

July 26, 1954 - November 24, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Geralyn "Geri" Kathleen (Kuehn) Murphy, 67, of Madison/Waunakee, died suddenly at University Hospital in Madison on November 24, 2021, with her husband at her side. She was born on July 26, 1954, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Bernard "Ben" and Catherine "Kay" (Wagner) Kuehn. She married Bradley J. Murphy in 1977.
Geri grew up in Waunakee, graduating from Waunakee High School in 1972. After graduation she completed a one - year nursing program at Madison Area Technical School, now Madison College. She continued her undergraduate studies until the time of her marriage. After their wedding in 1977, Brad and Geri moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where Brad enrolled in the Graduate School of Planning at the University of Tennessee. Geri put her education on hold and worked for two children's dentists until Brad graduated in 1980. They relocated to Janesville, Wisconsin. In 1981, she received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then continued her education completing a master's degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1984. She started working for the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority shortly thereafter as the Director of Admissions. Geri assumed many additional responsibilities over her 32-year career, serving for a time as the Director of Access Services and retiring in 2016 as the Vice President of the Revenue Cycle.
In 1984, Brad and Geri moved to Madison with their two-year old son Christopher. In 1985, their second son, Benjamin, was born. Geri contracted Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1986 and after six difficult months was cancer free. During this time Geri missed very little work, going from radiotherapy in the early morning to her office. She was forever grateful to the administration and Dr. Paul Carbone for their care and support.
Geri and Brad shared a wonderful life together. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and were looking forward to spending winters in warm weather. Geri was passionate about her family, cooking and helping other people. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was the strongest, kindest, most supportive person we know.
Geri is survived by her husband, Brad; sons, Christopher (and Pam) of Milwaukee, Benjamin (and Michelle) and their children Ava Elizabeth and Declan Bradley of Waunakee; sisters, Jean Kuehn (Jack Garver) of Madison, Anne Heilman (Paul) Inglis of Sydney, Australia; brothers, Gary Kuehn (Donna) of Waunakee, Terry Kuehn (Diane) of Madison, Lawton Heilman of Poynette; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and Ben Kuehn; and stepmother, Mary (Heilman) Kuehn.
We want to thank Geri's primary care physician, Dr. Lorna Belsky, and the other doctors and staff at UW Hospital for the care provided over the years.
The funeral service will be held on Friday December 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 209 South St., in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the services.
