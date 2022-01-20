Ardis D. (Christianson) Jacobson

March 5, 1934 - January 8, 2022
Madison, WI - Madison - Ardis D. Jacobson, 87, of Madison, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Brookdale Madison West Memory Care.
Ardis was born March 5, 1934, in Lincoln Township in Trempealeau County Wisconsin, daughter of Maynard and Myrtle (Lyngen) Christianson.
Ardis was a graduate of Whitehall High School, class of 1952. Ardis married her high school sweetheart, Charles Jacobson, on September 1, 1956, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Whitehall, WI. Ardis and Charles lived in La Crosse, WI, where their son, Brian, and daughter, Kristi, were born.
The family moved to Sheboygan, WI in 1963 where Charles was employed at Ebenreiter Lumber Company. Ardis was a homemaker and took pride in raising her two children. The Jacobson family were members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Ardis participated in several groups at church including women's bible study circle, altar and communion preparation, and funeral luncheon support.
Charles and Ardis moved to Madison, WI in 1987. Charles was hired at Fish Building Supply, Middleton, WI, to lead a commercial sales division. Ardis worked part-time in the office to help with filing and billing statement preparation. They built a new home in the Town of Westport in 1988. Ardis and Charles were members of Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee, WI.
Ardis thrived at maintaining a beautiful home. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Baking was a passion of hers and the kids always got involved in making Sandbakkels at Christmas time. Ardis was also an avid sports fan. She loved listening to Bob Uecker announce the Milwaukee Brewers baseball games on radio. She would carry her portable radio around the house from room to room when a game was on. She was a Green Bay Packers fan and UW-Madison Badger basketball fan.
Ardis is survived by her son, Brian, and daughter, Kristi (James) Donovan of Madison, WI; her granddaughters, Hollister (Philip) Gattuso and Korbynn Donovan. She is further survived by her sister Sandra (Allen) Engevold and sisters-in-law Carol Tillung and Sharon Jacobson and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her parents and husband Charles preceded her in death.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic environment, a memorial service for Ardis will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee, WI, at a later date. Burial will take place at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls, WI at a date to be determined.
The family would like to express sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brookdale Madison West and Agrace Hospice Care for the compassionate care and comfort they provided in Ardis' final days. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Agrace Foundation.
