Thomas P. "Tom" Braunger

April 30, 1942 - October 26, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Thomas (Tom) P Braunger, age 79, of Waunakee, WI, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, son of Max and Mary Catherine (Dyer) Braunger, the eldest of 9 children. Growing up, he had many adventures with friends, siblings, and cousins - adventures later regaled to his students. He married the love of his life, Lujean Pohlmeier, on July 6, 1968, in Hutchinson, MN.
Tom graduated from Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa in 1960, then earned his Bachelor's degree from University of South Dakota, and his Master's degree from Northeast Missouri State College. He moved to Waunakee, WI in 1974 where he taught English at Waunakee High School for the next 25 years, until 1999. He served as Yearbook Advisor, President of the Teachers Union, and was on the negotiating team for the Waunakee Teachers Association. After retirement, he served as President and later Treasure of the Winnequah Gun Club.
Tom deeply loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and wrote two self-published books. He enjoyed traveling, investments, and exchanging witty remarks with others.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Drucker (Alex) of Madison WI; son, Dave Braunger (Patty) of Minneapolis MN; 4 grandchildren, Chelsea, Devrah, James, and Alexis; brothers, John (Jane) of Portland OR, Mark (Mickey) of Mesa AZ, and Ed (Barb) of Mesa AZ; sisters, Mary Beth of Sioux City IA, Patti of Portland OR, Molli (Rob) Mahon of Sioux City IA, and sister-in-law, Pat of Iowa City IA.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lujean; parents, Max and Mary Catherine; step-mother, Sundae; brothers Jim and Mike; and sister-in-law Florine.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton, WI. Visitation at 9am, mass at 10am, and luncheon to follow. People are welcome to speak and share their memories about Tom during the luncheon.
For those not able to attend, a video of the mass will be available at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Waunakee Food Pantry.
A special thanks to Anna and her fantastic staff at "Right at Home" in Waunakee. Their excellent homecare service allowed Tom to remain in his home as he wanted to.
