Anita L. Ballweg

November 8, 1934 - January 16, 2021
Waunakee, WI - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anita Laura Ballweg (86) on January 16, 2021 and joined the love of her life Ray. Anita was born on November 08, 1934 in Madison, WI and was the daughter of Herman and Laura (Schuetz) Ring.
Anita and Ray married on April 11, 1953 at a young age and raised a family of four. They started their life in Waunakee before moving to Eau Claire, WI in 1974 and spent 40 years in the north woods. They moved back to Waunakee in 2014 to be closer to family. They enjoyed a wonderful 65 years together until Ray's passing in 2018.
Both Ray and Anita were avid sports enthusiasts and never missed a game that their children competed in. They loved the Packers, Badgers and Brewers games. Anita loved to entertain and was the center of attention for any event. She was a spark in everyone's life with her smile and telling jokes. She loved to travel, bowl, golf, garden and play cards. She was especially proud of being with her children and grandchildren. Her house was always open to many family and friends and was a Mother to all. Anita loved to sing and started singing in her brother's band "Don Ring and the Rhythm Kings" and the best yodeler around.
Anita is survived by her children, Vicki (Michael Schmieding), Mark (Janean) Ballweg, Michael "Mick" (Michelle) Ballweg of Eau Claire, Lynn Makowski of Michigan. Anita was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Shawn Schmieding (Kathryn) Schmieding and their children (River and Archer). Danielle Kalscheur (Dennis) and their children (Regin and Collins), Jason (Joanna) and their son, Julian. Breanne Ballweg and her daughters (Trinity and Sydney), Alex (Anne) Ballweg and their daughters Nora and Lucy, Kristi (Logan) Ballweg Griedl, and daughter Magnolia Kate, and two more on the way in May. Ryan Markowski, Jordan Markowski and Cole Ballweg.
Her Siblings, Darlene White and Russell Ring. Her brother-in-law's, Dan Ballweg, James (Betty) Ballweg, Roger (Rosie) Ballweg, Donald (Jeanne) Ballweg, William (Jackie) Ballweg and Gary Murray, with many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents, son-in-law Rodney Markowski, her brothers Donald and Richard Ring and sister-in-law's, Florine Ring, Charlotte Ring, Carol Ballweg Murray, Sylvia Ballweg Bernards, and Mabel Ballweg.
A private service was held on Saturday January 30, 2021 at ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South Street in Waunakee, with Msgr. James L. Gunn presiding.
The family would like to thank Homestead Living in Waunakee and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and support of taking care of Anita.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the WI Alzheimer's Disease Research.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
