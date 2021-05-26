August 2, 1972 - May 4, 2021GALLATIN, TN - The family of Tifani Brooke Johnson is profoundly sad to announce that, on May 4, 2021, at the age of 48, Tifani passed away unexpectedly of an acute hypo-glycemic event in Sacramento, California.
She is survived by her sons, Logan Johnson and Jaxon Johnson of Gallatin, TN; her parents, Constance Hofeldt-Rowe (Bruce Rowe) of Middleton and William Salewski (Ann Hesse) of Madison); and her siblings: Don Veerkamp of Madison, Amie Zellner (Chris) of Waunakee and Matthew (Jade) Hofeldt of Waunakee; her step-sisters: Katherine Ridgeway, Melissa Puttman, Margaret Zabinske, all of Madison, and Elizabeth Muellerleile of Buffalo, MN. She also leaves behind one aunt, Mary Braun of Madison.
A private family celebration of Tifani's life will be held prior to the scattering of ashes over water. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Her full story, photo gallery and a tribute or sympathy message to the family can be left on the tribute page of Sierra View Funeral Chapel of Sacramento at: