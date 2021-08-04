July 26, 2021
Genoa, IL - Christopher Charles Fredericks, born August 14, 1970, in Elgin, IL, died too soon on July 26, 2021.
Chris loved life and adventure, his family and friends, but his pride and joy was his daughter, Alexis. Motorcycles, cars and ATVs were a passion and there was always one around as a project. He held a special place in his heart for any dog, but especially his pit bulls.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Alexis Arneson Fredericks; his parents, Charles and Chizuyo; sister Shelly (Rick) Borchardt; and new grandson Angelo. He is further survived by his Aunt Karen Woolard, Aunt Sharon (Randy) Rakowski, cousins, Sara (Eric) Peterson and Amy (Greg) Popejoy and nephews, Robert and Charles Borchardt, along with family across the ocean in Japan.
Chris was preceded in death by Grandparents in Elgin, Clifford and Helen (Krueger) Fredericks and Grandparents in Japan, Hiromu and Chie Matsunaga.
The family will hold a private gathering and burial.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to extend an extra kindness to a stranger, offer a smile to someone who needs it and remember to care deeply for your family and friends, and for yourself.
