If you were blessed to see the beautiful sunrise and hear the birds singing early in the morning of Monday, May 4, 2020, you were witness to the celebration of Jim Schneck as he was welcomed back home into His kingdom.
James Melvin Schneck was born May 28, 1945 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Melvin and Eleanor (Wegner) Schneck. Even as a young man he worked hard for his family, was generous with his smile, and made friends (“buddies”) easily. Weekends meant church at St. Stephen’s and summers meant camping and fishing along the banks of the Wisconsin River with his cousin, John. Jim graduated from Wausau High School with his sweetheart, Sue Ann Miller, in spring of 1964. After high school he studied drafting at Northcentral Technical College. Jim and Sue married on November 13, 1965, at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. Together they were proud parents to Sarah, Wendy, Paul, John, and MaryKim. Jim built and remodeled homes for many families in central Wisconsin and the Waunakee/Madison area with Schneck Construction, Dun-Rite, and Waunakee Remodeling. He was truly a gifted builder. Jim was a friend of Bill W. With Sue, he shared The Big Book and The Twelve Traditions throughout the United States. Many would tell you he saved their lives; he would tell you, they saved him. When he wasn’t at work or at his children’s events, you could find him in the woods, in a cornfield, or on the lake, no matter the weather. Through the best of times and the most challenging, family and faith kept us centered.
Jim married his loving wife Chris Bryson Schneck, on August 28, 2010, and spent his retirement with Chris traveling, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his 10 grandchildren – they had no greater fan! He was an active member and friend of Highland Community Church, and always found something that needed fixing. Jim continued to find peace in the woods, on the lake, and with family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sue. His parents, Melvin and Eleanor, sister and brother-in-law Susan and Jerry Slagoski. Mother and father-in-law Dr. William C and Lorraine Miller and brother-in-law Jonathan Tim Miller.
He is survived by his loving wife, Chris, as well as his children and grandchildren; Sarah and Paul Thuot (Gleason), and their children Andy and Molly, and Becky; Wendy and Jesse Furrer (Wausau) and their children Baylee, Kayla, and Jake; Paul and Trina Schneck (Rothschild) and their children Alanna and Landon; John and Tracie Schneck (Oshkosh) and their children Logan, Ian, and Emma; MaryKim Schneck and Jason Reger (Eden Prarie, MN). Sisters Sandy (Dennis) Gorecki, and Sharon (Jack) Kramer. Sister and brother-in-laws Kay and Bill Reis, Angela and Dan Nimsgern, and Chris and Sharon Miller as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Jim was a most loved step-father and grandfather to Shane (Shelagh) Hannah, Elliott, Crosby; Kathryn (Tom) , James and Alex; Mike (Louissa) ; Aaron (Stephanie) Kevin, Colleen, Branden, Michael, Finn and Mia.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be planned at a later date. In the meantime, we can celebrate Jim by taking time to watch geese fly overhead, head out on a boat with a pole, take a walk in the woods or nap in a tree, laugh, cheer for your grandkids, sing “Amazing Grace”, say a prayer of gratitude, make someone feel loved.
Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation at: https://www.parkinson.org/expert-care/centers-of-excellence
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.
