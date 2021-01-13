August 13, 1932 - January 3, 2021
BLACK EARTH / MARXVILLE, WI - Barbara Meier, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at UW Hospital after complications from surgery.
Barbara was born in Monroe, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1932, to Harold and Deloise (Heiler) Lawver. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1950. She married Albert Meier on April 3, 1951, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. He preceded her in death in 1999. Barbara and Albert were the fourth generation to farm the family farm in the Berry Township near Marxville. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, attending the grandchildren's sporting events and concerts, socializing with friends and reading. She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville.
Survivors include her sons, Dan (Karla) and Ed (Joan) of Cross Plains; daughter, Carole (Jim) Petzke of Portage; 10 grandchildren, Michelle Meier, Kristine (Matt) Aeschlimann, Jenny (Jeff) Turk, Andy (Amanda) Petzke, Sarah (Jeremiah) Johnson, Rick (Haley) Petzke, Ron (Jamie) Petzke, Stephanie (Daniel) Millington, Nick (Michelle) Meier and Kurt (Samantha) Meier; 19 great-grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Leah and Logan Aeschlimann, Addison, Olivia, Blake and Landon Turk, Maya, Brant and Clare Petzke, Rudy and Payton Johnson, Charlie Petzke, Ryann, Ella and Kate Millington, and Sienna and Rosalynn Meier; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mae Wipperfurth, Rosalia and Norbert Michels, Tressa Kalscheuer Meier and Margaret Meier.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; parents and in-laws, Bob Wipperfurth, Rita and Edward Endres, Joe Meier, Stanley Kalscheuer and Eugene Meier.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private service at St. Martin's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family c/o Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton WI 53562. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.