June 7, 1936 - October 22, 2020
Dane, WI - Norman A. Ripp, 84, of Dane, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital Madison. He was born on June 7, 1936 to Mathias "Math" and Odelia "Tillie" Meinholz Ripp.
Norman married Betty Hendrickson on November 15, 1985 and they resided in Dane. He was employed at Mendota Mental Health Institute until his retirement. Norman always enjoyed tinkering with his Farmall tractors and was proud to drive them in parades each year. He was a lifelong member of St. Michaels Church in Dane.
Survivors include his wife Betty; 2 daughters, Cindy (Mike) Seiler and Susan Ripp; stepchildren, Alan (Jo Ann) Chambers, Debra Bell, Amy (Kevin) Michels, Jeffery (Clarita) Chambers, and Glenn (Donette) Falkner; 12 grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Marcel (Margie), Roger (Helen), Virgil (Marietta), and Matt (Mary) Ripp. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Donald (Harriet) Ripp; and most recently two children, Sandy (Dan) Tustison and Bill (Lois) Ripp.
The family would like to thank Father Patrick Norris, the staff of St. Mary's Hospital, the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home, and the many friends and neighbors for the help, care and support provided.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Michaels, 109 S. Military Road, Dane with Rev. Joseph Baker officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery immediately following the service. The funeral will be recorded and available to view on YouTube for those who are not able to attend.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
