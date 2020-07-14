Linus Maier

Linus Francis Maier went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, where he is enjoying a reunion with family and friends he hasn’t seen in a long time. He was the first born of 11 to Peter and Margaret (Meffert) Maier, at home on the farm on Woodland Drive in Waunakee.
Linus was a lifelong learner and he could always be found at his kitchen table with either a newspaper or magazine. His pursuit of knowledge began when he attended St. Norbert Catholic School in Roxbury and then the Lodi school system, proudly graduating in 1956. He was a further graduate of the MATC Farm Business, Production and Management program in Madison in 1994.
Linus married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ann Wipperfurth, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Dane on October 15, 1959. After they wed, Linus and Ruth Ann began farming and raised five children on what they fondly referred to as “Our Own Dairy”. Linus was proud that his family chose to carry on the farming tradition, and he worked side by side with his wife, sons and grandsons in building his legacy, Maier Farms, LLC of Waunakee until his passing.
Linus and Ruth Ann enjoyed 60 years of marriage and were frequently found dancing to their favorite polka band, driving in their ‘56 Ford Fairlane or enjoying their many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their activities and celebrations. Linus did his part to support the dairy industry by indulging in his daily ice cream treat and most evenings ended with a Pepsi - which he always shared with Ruth Ann.
Linus was a hardworking, faithful farmer who was known for his integrity, hospitality and warm smile. No one was a stranger to Linus and no matter who you were, he made you feel important.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Ruth Ann, and their five children, Kathy and Bob Barman, Lori and Art Meinholz, Kevin and Jane Maier, L. Scott and Daun Maier and Keith and Lynn Maier; 12 grandchildren: Jennifer Waldsmith, Sarah and Tony Blodgett, Lee and Megan Meinholz, Tracy Meinholz and friend Logan Thomas, Samantha and Brent Smith, Kim and Ben Rohrbeck, Katie Maier, Cody Maier and fiancé Ivy Kitelinger, Kayla and Tony Flint, Patrick and Courtney Maier, Abby Maier and fiancé Zach Shriver, and Gavin Maier.
Great-grandchildren: Keaton, Carter, Ayden, Sofia, Dane, Cooper, Liam, Mila, Noah, Emma, Vincent, Maxwell, Gabriel, Sylvia, Anika and Leo.
Siblings, Vernon and Ellen Maier, Judy and John Kiselis, Roman and Linda Maier, Dan Maier, Marvin and Mary Lou Maier, Donna and Dave Lemke, Roger and Heidi Maier, Virgil (Petie) and Bonnie Maier. In laws: Gene Haug, Janet Kitsemble, Mary Ripp, Bonnie and Bill Schmidt, Bill and Diane Wipperfurth.
Linus was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Dianne Haug and Paul Maier, and in-laws Mike & Betty Wipperfurth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. Interment will take place in the St. John Cemetery following the Mass. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be accessed on the St. John website at www.stjb.org
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
