August 23, 1924 - July 17, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Henry A. Acker, Jr. died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born at home on August 23, 1924 to Henry and Veronica Acker. On October 11, 1947 he married Dolores Hilgendorf. They have seven children: Barbara (Steve) Parrell, Tom (Mary) Acker, Linda (Kent) Adler, Sue (Ken) Ripp, Mary (Loran) Schulz, Judy (Jim) Weitzel and Jenny (David Naumann) Acker.
Henry continued farming on the family farm as the third generation. He was recognized as an outstanding pitcher for the Middleton Home Talent baseball team. Hank was on several bowling leagues, loved playing cards and fishing on Lake Mendota and in Canada. He enjoyed watching baseball and football.
Henry was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard's Catholic Parish. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, a Eucharistic minister and usher.
Henry is survived by his children; 11 grandchildren: Jeff (Shirley), Angie (Tom), Scott (Shelley), Jason (Jena), Justin (Heather), Jared (Amy), Brandon (Ashley), Brian (Chris), Stephanie (Matt), Caitlin (Derek) and Colton; 23 great-grandchildren; and his brother Linus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 73 years, his parents, grandson, Christopher Ripp and siblings Esther, Walter Paul and Edwin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Sat July 24, 2021 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter Street, Middleton, WI. Rev. Brian Wilk will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday July 23, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Sat from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Blue Team, especially Joanna, Kristin and Melanie for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, St. Bernard's Catholic Church, or the charity of your choice.
