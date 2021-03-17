Janet A. (Beal) Olsen

September 30, 1944 - February 23, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Janet A. Olsen, age 76, of Waunakee, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on September 30, 1944 in Coshocton, OH, the daughter of Willard and Geneva (Waldroup) Beal of Newcomerstown, OH.
Janet grew up in Ohio, attended Ohio State University, and obtained her Bachelor's degree in Library Science from Indiana University. Following her graduation, she loved her role as a Middle School Librarian. Later career positions centered on Customer Service, and she retired from Claims at American Family Insurance in January 2013. An avid reader, Janet found reading thoroughly enjoyable, a great satisfaction to her life-long love of learning. As a devoted mother and sister, she supported her family and friends with full commitment. Doing things with her family, being in nature, camping, traveling, enjoying movies and plays and art in many forms gave her joy and she always brought creative perceptions and expressions to her experiences. Her care for others led her to participate in some community political efforts as someone who understood good citizenship as a responsibility. Janet's determined spirit guided her in standing strong in her beliefs, principles and spiritual faith.
Janet is survived by her son, Kevin Olsen, Waunakee; two granddaughters, Selena Olsen, Freeport, MI and Alexandretta Billings, Nashville, MI. She is also survived by her sister, Rita Dickson, Waunakee, niece Rana Pappathopoulos, Manitowoc, WI and four great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Julie Olsen.
The family extends deep gratitude to Agrace Hospice for their compassionate commitment to caring for Janet through her last few months and days.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date to be announced. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Agrace HospiceCare at www.agrace.org.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
