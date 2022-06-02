Waunakee, WI - Waunakee-James Arthur Snyder, Age 85, passed away suddenly on May 22,2022 at his home in Waunakee WI. He was born on July 25, 1936 to Arthur Henry Snyder and Elizabeth Ann Glosser in Massillon, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, half-brother Jody, and grandson Riley Weaver. James was married to Beverly Penny from 1953 to 1980. He then remarried Nancy Haugen in 1983 until 1992.
James served 29 years in the United States Air Force in Active Service rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged on October 11th, 1968. In 1975 he reenlisted in the Air National Guard as a Technical Sergeant (Avionics Instrument Systems Technician) until he was honorably discharged on March 10th, 1989.
In 1988, James moved to Arizona. He was an active member of the Elks Club while living in Arizona where he was able to enjoy the Arizona sun.
James was known as a true jack of all trades as he worked in the oil and electrical industry, as well as being an entrepreneur in restaurants and bars. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR races. He discovered his love for traveling in his Ford truck to visit family and friends across the United States.
In 2017, James moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to his family because being a dad and grandpa was what he loved the most.
James is survived by: four daughters: Helen Leggett (Richard), Beverly Snyder, Jamie Miskimen (Carl) and
Teresa Weaver (Jim), 12 grandchildren, four step grandsons, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great
grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 1pm at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Co. HWY Q in Waunakee. A visitation will take place one hour prior. Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude's Hospital, in memory of James A. Snyder.