March 18, 1927 - February 12, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Mary Louise (Simon) Bernards, almost 94, of Waunakee, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 surrounded by family at Agrace Hospice Care.
Mary was born on March 18, 1927 in Madison, WI to Walter and E. Louise (Kopp) Simon. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Bernards on September 8, 1951. In 1953, they moved to Waunakee, into the house that Bob built for their family. Mary and Bob were married for 68 years before his passing in November, 2019.
Throughout Mary's life, her family was her priority and she loved spending time with them. They have many fond memories especially holiday gatherings, camping adventures and playing cards.
Mary was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Her faith was the source of her positive attitude. Whatever the situation, Mary said, "It happened for a reason" and found the silver lining in every cloud.
She volunteered at Meriter Hospital's Gift Shop, the Red Cross, USO and supported Bob in his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts and EMS. She also worked for 19 years at Waunakee High School in the principal's and guidance offices. Mary enjoyed her "500" card club which met regularly for 50 years. She was an avid reader and enthusiastic shopper.
Mary and Bob enjoyed traveling, starting on their 25th wedding anniversary and continuing every year to all parts of the world, including Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the US including 3 trips to Alaska. She once submitted 36 postcards to enter a contest for a trip to Hawaii and an appearance on the Don Ho Show-and she won! A highlight of their travels was a safari in Kenya to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mary is survived by her brother Robert (Sue) Simon, Sun Prairie, and brother-in-law Don (Sis) Bernards, Windsor; daughters Sue (Tim) Kennedy of Minneapolis, Nancy (Dustin) Thompto of Madison, Kathi (Ken) Busse of Sun Prairie; sons Steve (Brenda) Bernards of Rhinelander, Dick (Vicky) Bernards of Waunakee and Tim Bernards (fiancé Christina) of Phillips; grandchildren Kelly (Steve) Linton, Robert (Amy) Kennedy, Brian (Kim) Bernards, Michelle (Aaron) Rohan, Kathryn (Matthew) McMurray, Matt (Lea) Bernards; great grandchildren Katelyn and Jack Linton; Jaiden Romo; Madeline and Ava Kennedy; A.J., Micah, Logan, Titus, Shiloh and Ayla Rohan; David and Rachel McMurray and two more expected in May. Nieces and nephews Barb (Gary) Harris, Don (Deb) Bernards Jr., Gerry (Karen) Bernards, Jeff (Penny) Bernards, Dawn (Matt) Craven, Tammy (Phil) Williams, Peter (Jenny) Simon, Jon (Andrea) Simon and Beth (John) Heilmann.
Mary was welcomed to heaven by her savior, Jesus, along with her husband Bob, parents Walter and Louise, father and mother-in-law Walter and Barbara Bernards, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Virginia and Keith Hohlstein and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tues March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. The Mass will be livestreamed at stjb.org at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Mary had a full, wonderful, life and she felt very blessed by all she had. Her family is especially grateful for Dr. Mon Yun Yee for his many years of kindhearted care, Meriter Hospital, Waunakee EMS and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care while helping her life's journey end peacefully. Special thanks also to Winn-Cress Funeral Home for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for distribution to Mary's favorite charities.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.