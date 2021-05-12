Sheldon H. Schall

September 20, 1947 - May 3, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Sheldon Harvey Schall, age 73, passed away with his family at his side on Monday, May 3, 2021. Sheldon was born on September 20, 1947 to the late Harvey and Doris (Esch) Schall in Shullsburg, WI and was the oldest of four children. From birth to college, Sheldon resided in 8 parsonages throughout Wisconsin due to his father's work as a minister. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1965.
After graduating from UW-Platteville with a degree in Agriculture, he served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon completing his service, he returned to Platteville for graduate school where he met and married the love of his life, Maeline Peacock, on November 24, 1973. During their 47 years of marriage, they raised 3 sons of whom he was so proud.
Sheldon worked in the field of Agriculture and then was employed by the State of Wisconsin, working in the fire service and petroleum equipment industries for 26 years, retiring in 2013. In addition to his career, he served as Fire Chief in Augusta, WI and started their EMT program. After moving to Waunakee, he became the director of Middleton's EMS.
Retirement allowed Sheldon to more actively pursue his many passions and interests. He was a very dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee, serving as an Elder, participating in various committees, and was the volunteer building and grounds manager. With his beloved therapy dog Presley, who became the first deacon dog, they visited people in care facilities. He founded the Drumlin Hills Photography Club, served as a member of the Wisconsin Veterinary Board, the Bernese Mountain Dog Club, and the Westport Parks Committee. He loved animals and being outdoors, gardening, riding his ATV, and traveling.
Sheldon was dependable, outgoing and never idle. Faith and family were the cornerstone of his life and guided him in all that he did. Nothing was more evident of his faith than by the way he served others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Sheldon is survived by his loving wife, Maeline; his children, Ryan (Melissa) Schall, Brandon Schall, Adam (Lindsay Koth) Schall; grandchildren, Drew and Asher Schall. He is further survived by his sister, Cheryl (Mark) Wurtz, brother, Arlin (Linda) Schall; brother-in-law Wayne (Barbara) Peacock, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Schall.
Private services were held on Tuesday, May 11 at First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee.
The family would like to thank the Waunakee EMS and Fire Department, Madison paramedics, Dane County Sheriff's, and the ICU Cardiology Department at the UW Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.