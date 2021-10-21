Catherine Pertzborn

October 16, 2021
Baraboo, WI - Catherine Louise Pertzborn, age 89, of Baraboo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born April 28,1932 to James and Bernadette (Ingle) Freeland in Rapid City, SD.
While working as a telephone operator at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City SD, she met the love of her life, Ted Pertzborn. They were wed on October 21, 1952. They moved back to Wisconsin where they started their family and built a successful insurance business together, Pertzborn & Associates in Waunakee. Cathy loved Wisconsin sports, playing cards, visiting with friends and especially spending time with her family.
Cathy had the innate ability to make everyone feel especially important, from each of her family members to people she would just meet. She was always willing to lend an ear and would offer gentle guidance when asked. She was committed to her family, making sure that each of them knew they held a special place in her heart. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.
She will be greatly missed by her family: children, Ted (Abby) Pertzborn III, Sharon (Jim) Sopha, Mary Jean "Mitz" (John) Schueman; grandchildren Ted Pertzborn IV, Robert Pertzborn, Kevin (Kate) Sopha II, Megan (Matthew) Crary, Katelyn (Charles) Schara, Blake Hesselberg; several special great grandchildren; sister Shirley Vanover, sister-in-law Viola Buechner; brother-in-law Marv Quinn; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant daughters Debby and Susan, sisters Charlotte, Phyllis, Mary and brother Jack.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church Wednesday. A private inurnment will take place at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Martinsville, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kids Ranch, PO Box 219; Baraboo, WI 53913.
Cathy's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care for their kindness and support. A special warm thanks to her thoughtful and caring nurse Jayme.
Sweetest Mom and Grandma, we will miss you, your unconditional love and beautiful smile- We will love you forever. The best part of you will live on in us and we will be singing your Irish lullaby. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.