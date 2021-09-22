James Richard "Jim" Park

January 12, 1942 - September 10, 2021
POYNETTE, WI - James "Jim" R. Park, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021.
He was born on January 12, 1942, in the Town of Radisson, WI, the son of James and Harriet (Lenz) Park. Jim enjoyed growing up in the Northwoods where he became an avid hunter, excelled at track, baseball, and basketball and earned the state title in the 100m dash and long jump in 1959.
After graduating from Glidden High School in 1960 he attended Ashland Teachers College, UW Superior and received his bachelor's degree in education at UW Whitewater. He married his high school sweetheart Marguritte "Peggy" (McClaire) in 1962 and went on to spend the next 25+ years teaching English and coaching in the Waukesha, Glidden and Waunakee school districts.
Jim loved all outdoor activities, including hunting, boating, canoeing, snowmobiling and 4 wheeling. He was also a grilling expert. He was exceptionally gifted at using his hands, running his chainsaws, cutting loads of firewood, and creating things, especially walking canes, bird houses and carvings. He always had a way with words and had a quick wit and sense of humor that left everyone with a smile. Jim was quick to share a story and make everyone he met feel like a lifelong friend.
Jim is survived by his special friend, Viola "Holly" Schulze; his three sons, Shane (Rebecca Courtney), Scott (Janine), and Steven; his six grandchildren, Ciara, Claire, Carina, Shannon, Sheyenne Park and Annastasia Foley; three great grandchildren with a fourth on the way; two brothers, Robert (Kim) and Tom, and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Peggy and Ann, and his sister, Judy Park.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
"Ketch ya on the trail."
