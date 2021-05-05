March 30, 1942 - May 1, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Norbert W. Bernards, age 79, of Waunakee, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on March 30, 1942, in the Town of Springfield, Wis., the son of Andrew and Adelaide (Wagner) Bernards.
Norbert was born and raised on the family farm in Ashton Corners. He attended Middleton High School. Norbert married Wilma Johnson on June 8, 1963. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. He was employed as a landscaper for Watts Landscaping for over 25 years and then began working with the Dane County Highway Department and retired from Dane County Parks in 2005.
Norbert was a hard worker and very humble man throughout his life. His family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with them. Norbert and Wilma enjoyed traveling and one of his fondest trips was to Germany. He was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton.
Norbert is survived by daughter, Patti (Peter) Lee; two sons, Mike Bernards and Don (Cathy) Bernards; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jamie Lee, Megan Bernards, Thomas (fiancée, Meghan Clary) Bernards, and Luke, Annie and Jane Bernards; and sister-in-law, Marguerite Bernards.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma; infant brother, John Bernards; infant sister, Mary Bernards; three brothers, Hubert, William and Joseph Bernards; and two sisters, Elizabeth (Francis) Schneider and Agnes (Theodore) Long.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021. To keep family and friends safe, no luncheon will be served. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 80 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Another visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave
(608) 831-6761
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.