Lucille (Betz) "Lou" Farber

January 13, 1939 - October 1, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Lucille (Betz) Farber, age 82, of Waunakee passed away peacefully on Fri., Oct. 1st, 2021 at UW Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 13th, 1939 in Port Washington, WI to Nick and Laura Betz. She married Thomas R. Farber on Aug. 2nd, 1958 in Port Washington.
Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed many family outings at the family cottage in Boulder Junction. Earlier in her life she enjoyed traveling in Europe with her loving husband, Thomas. She also liked going to the casino. Lucille was a great cook and loved to bake as well. Lucille enjoyed knitting and she especially enjoyed her evening Manhattan!
Lucille is survived by her son, Robert N. "Bob" (Peggy) Farber; grandson, Thomas "TC" Farber; and granddaughter, Valerie Farber; and Susan's significant other, Joe Prescott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Farber; and daughter, Susan Farber.
Services were held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Winn Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital and UW Clinic in DeForest for the wonderful care given to Lucille.
