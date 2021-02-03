February 18, 1967 - January 24, 2021
Fitchburg, WI - Denise Runowski, age 53, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a short but courageous battle with cancer in a beautiful hospice facility in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. She was born in Superior on February 18, 1967 to Kathleen (Embree) Porter and David Zanuzoski.
Denise attended school in Superior and then later in Winter. She resided in the Waunakee area since 1993. Denise was employed in healthcare and hospitality, where she will be remembered for her dedication to helping others, close relationships, and her contagious laugh. She enjoyed garage sales, thrifting, dressing up, crafting, visiting with friends, spending time with her family, and most of all, her grandchildren.
Denise is survived by her long-time partner, Daniel Olsen of Waunakee; four sons, Vince (Amanda) Mussehl of Eau Claire, Mike Runowski of Bloomer, Justin Runowski, and Tyler Runowski, both of Eau Claire; siblings, Tracy (Dave) Rogers of Pardeeville, Paul (Audrey) Burke of Lincoln, NE, Kristina (Jerome) Burke of Chandler, AZ, and Tom (Karaann) Burke of Rice Lake; five grandchildren, Olivia, Georgia, Avayah, Zoey, and Zachary; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Denise will be laid to rest alongside family in Holyoke, MN during a graveside service this spring. A celebration of life will be held in Denise's honor in Lodi on May 1, 2021 and Superior on June 5, 2021 respectively. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorial donations may be sent to The Family of Denise Runowski, C/O HHK Funeral Home P.O. BOX 338 Moose Lake, MN 55767. They may also be dropped off or sent to the Waddle Inn, N1430 Hwy 113, Lodi, WI 53555.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
