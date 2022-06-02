Dennis L. "Den" Adler

October 13, 1943 - May 26, 2022
Janesville, WI - Den Adler, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin on October 13, 1943; the son of Herman J. and Gertrude (Roth) Adler. Den married Judith Hansen on August 27, 1966, in Edgerton, Wisconsin.
Den grew up in Waunakee, Wisconsin, and attended St. Francis Minor Seminary where he received his high school diploma. Over the years he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work and a Master of Science Agricultural Journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin, as well as a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Michigan.
He worked as a social worker for both Menominee and Rock Counties in Wisconsin and retired from Woodman's Photo Lab in Janesville, Wisconsin in 2005.
Den was an avid photographer. He belonged to camera clubs in both Janesville and Rockford, winning many competitions at both clubs. His photography has been exhibited at Raven's Wish Gallery in Janesville and at the Janesville Country Club, as well as published in many magazines and newspapers.
Den was also a published author, having written the novel To Become a Priest; A Love Story and Janesville Fife and Drum: a Twenty Year History and co-authored Janesville in the Images of America Series and Janesville in the Postcard History series for Arcadia Publishing. He also wrote numerous articles for newspapers and magazines.
He loved trains and was once President of the Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers (WisARP). He took many trips by train both with Judy and Eric and some on his own, including a few "around the country" trips that became creative fodder for many of his photographs and articles. He combined his love of trains and postcards in the article "The Rise and Fall of the Railroad Postcard," an in-depth history of railroad postcards published in "Railroad Heritage," the journal of the Center for Railroad Photography and Art.
Den enjoyed being in and photographing nature. One of his favorite places was the Wolf River Dells on the Menominee Reservation. He was a member of the Rock Trail Coalition and Ice Age Trail Alliance and he helped work on the Ice Age Trail in the Janesville area.
Den is survived by his wife, Judith Adler; son, Eric (Shauna) Adler; grandchildren, Vienna and Calais Adler; sisters: Kathleen Cleven, Elaine Stormer and Carrie (Tom Gebhart) Roth; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Den is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on July 10, 2022, in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to: Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, Second Harvest Food Bank, or Rock Trail Coalition.