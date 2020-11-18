November 11, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Anita Irene (Snyder) Drake, 73, of Waunakee, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Anita was born on July 16, 1947 in Paxton, Illinois the daughter of Marshall and Irene (Smith) Snyder. She attended Paxton High School and Patricia Stevens Career College. She co-owned The Waunakee Tribune and for many years graced the front page of the Christmas edition with her beautiful holiday artwork.
Anita loved anything to do with artwork, visiting art museums, drawing beautiful Wisconsin landscapes and painting with oils on canvas. She was a very talented artist and left many unique works of art for her family to treasure.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Goemans of Deerfield, Wisconsin and two sons, Christopher (Tiffani) Drake of Waunakee, Wisconsin and Michael Drake of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Grandchildren Daniel Drake, Justin (Caitlyn) Goemans, Cadence and Everleigh Drake. Great-granddaughter Claira Goemans. Her sister Jackie Flickinger Wright of Champaign, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother William Snyder.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com. A private service and burial will be held in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, Illinois alongside her parents and brother.
