Sheboygan/Waunakee, WI - Patrick Cleary, 52, of Sheboygan, formerly Waunakee, passed away on Monday, May 2nd, 2022.
Patrick was born to Bernie and Judy Cleary on February 16th, 1970, in Madison. He grew up in Waunakee and graduated from Waunakee High School in 1988. Patrick was an accomplished trumpet player and studied music and communications at UW Eau Claire.
He married Beth Nelson in 1995, and together they raised their children Ben Nevis and Bryn Elaina, who were his pride and joy. Patrick was a devoted father and spent hours fishing with them at Crystal Lake.
Patrick loved crafting tours to Ireland and promoting them at Irish Fest. He liked storytelling and a "good craic". Patrick loved his big brother and enjoyed watching the Packers with him.
Patrick is survived by his son, Ben; his daughter, Bryn; the mother of his children, Beth Dombrowski; parents, Judy and Bernie Cleary; brother, Michael; sisters, Ann (Mike Schwitz, Kate) and Erin (Juan Landa, Ana); and goddaughters, Ella Blom and Lyla Lord.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee. A private burial took place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Waunakee.
For memorial contributors, the family has designated a college fund for Patrick's children.