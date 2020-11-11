Robert Davidson "Dave" Basler, Sr.

March 15, 1939 - November 5, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Robert "Dave" Davidson Basler, Sr, 81, formerly of Hampstead, Maryland passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee, WI.
Born March 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Robert Noland and Gertrude May (Davidson) Basler. He was the devoted husband of 56 years to the late Loretta Joyce (Leister) Basler, who predeceased him in 2018.
Dave was a proud 1957 graduate of North Carroll High School's first graduating class in Hampstead, Maryland. He served in the Maryland National Guard and was a milkman route salesman for various companies, including Green Spring Dairies until his retirement. He enjoyed working alongside with his wife Loretta as a volunteer leader of Carrollton 4-H Club. He was a life-long member of St. John (Leister's) Lutheran Church in Westminster, where he served in many ways, including singing in the choir. Dave was an adventurer in life and was always up to trying new things. He loved to walk on stilts, ice skate, jump waves, body surf, bike ride, sail, canoe, dance, garden, whitewater raft, zipline, glacier trek, and travel as much as possible. His adventurous spirit earned him the nickname "Super Dave". He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his son and daughter in law, Robert D. Basler, Jr. and Carrianne Jean Maslako Basler of Waunakee, WI.; daughter and son in law, Beth Anne Basler Busch and Matthew Samuel Busch of Vidalia, Georgia (formerly of Oswego, NY); grandchildren, Robert "David" Davidson Basler III, Grant Alexander Basler, Ayla Grace Busch, and Nolan Samuel Busch; sisters and brother in laws, Doris Zepp and husband Milton of Westminster, Linda Holland and husband Kenneth of Pocomoke City, and Jane Lippy and husband Scott of Frederick; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. A private funeral service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John (Leister's) Lutheran Church, with his pastor the Rev. Kristin Dubsky officiating. Due to the pandemic and limited seating at the church, friends and family are invited to view the funeral service at (https://www.facebook.com/stjohnslutheranchurchwestminster). Burial will follow in the St. John (Leister's) Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to St. John (Leister's) Lutheran Church, 827 Leister's Church Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.