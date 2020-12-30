January 2, 1931 - December 25, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Rita M. Heimbecker, 89, died December 25, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 2, 1931, in Ashton, WI, the daughter of Clemens and Laura (Wipperfurth) Hellenbrand. Rita was the seventh of eleven children.
Rita attended St. Peters in Ashton, WI through the eighth grade. Rita married William "Bill" C. Heimbecker on July 14, 1949. She and her husband lived and worked on the family farm in Dane, WI until they sold it in 1979. She was an employee of Central Wisconsin Center for 18 years where she retired. Prior to retiring she earned her GED in 1981. Bill and Rita took many trips with their eldest son Bill and his wife Sandy and with their good friends Adam and Agnes Kohlmen. After Bill's death she took several trips with her daughter Mary. In Rita's earlier years she was part of St. Ann's Altar Society. She was an active member of St. Michael's in Dane, WI and later joined St. John the Baptist Congregation in Waunakee. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Heimbecker; sister Marcella (Harley) Marks; sister Bernadette (Albert) Endres; brother, Sylvester (Violet) Hellenbrand; brother, Albert "Pope" Hellenbrand, brother, Edwin (Rosie) Hellenbrand; sister, Francis Wagner; sister, Rosetta Taylor; brother-in-law, Edward Seiler; brother-in-law, Charles Ruhland; brother-in-law, Robert (Bernie) Heimbecker; brother-in-law, Charles (Oma Bremner) Heimbecker; daughter-in-law, Sandra Barker Heimbecker; great granddaughter, Fallon Schlautman; great great grandson, Wyatt Guthrie.
Surviving includes sister, Rosalia "Sally" Ruhland; sister, Mary Seiler; brother, Vincent (Betty) Hellenbrand; brother-in-law, Sam Taylor; brother-in-law, Pat Wagner. Her six children William Heimbecker Jr. of Germantown, IL, James (Mary) Heimbecker of Lodi, WI, Donald (Kathy) Heimbecker of DeForest, WI, Mary Heimbecker of Waunakee, WI, Jerome (Marcy) Heimbecker of Germantown, IL, Barbara Heimbecker of Middleton, WI. Her seventeen grandchildren Shanon (Wendel) Logue, Carol (Steve) Deien, William Heimbecker III, John (Annie) Heimbecker, Katie (Brent Foppe-friend) Heimbecker, Heather Heimbecker, Desiree Heimbecker, Tammy (Terry) Vedvik, Donald (Nicole) Heimbecker Jr., Marsha (David) Evans, Joshua (Heather Reese -significant) Heimbecker, Jeremiah Heimbecker, Karie (Dave) Stevens, Bonnie (Brett) Henry, Allan Haislip, Austin Steele, Nicholas Jordan. Her great grandchildren Casandra "Casey" (Rodney Guthrie - significant) Schroeder, Haley (Jesse Varel - significant) Schroeder, Andrew (Mee Vang - significant) Deien, Kelsey Deien, William Heimbecker IV, Blake Heimbecker, Lillian Wilson, Scarlette Heimbecker, Cheyenne Johnson, Kaitlyn Heimbecker, Karver Heimbecker, Jasmin Bough, Kayli Evans, David Evans, Cole Abrams, Caden Abrams, Devon Miller, Kelly Carter, Austin Carter, Ashley Haislip, Rebecca Haislip, Dwayne Heimbecker, Amanda Vedvik. Three great great grandchildren Evie Guthrie, Emma Guthrie, Ethan Deien. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31 at St. John the Baptist Congregation, 209 South St., Waunakee, WI 53597. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. You may arrive at 10:00 a.m. for viewing. The mass will also be lived streamed for those that are not able to attend. You can livestream at STJB.org. Those who wish to remember Rita in a special way may make gifts in her memory to AGrace Hospice Care.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Brightstar, especially the CNA's that had been helping this past year.
