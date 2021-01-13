Judith L (Smalley) Porter

April 24, 1950 - January 8, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Judy Porter died on Friday Jan. 8, 2021 after a brave battle with Posterior Cortical Atrophy. She was born on April 24, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to Willard and Grace (Roberts) Smalley. Judy graduated from UW-Stout in 1972 and lived for many years in Saginaw, MI. She was the Nutrition Program Manager overseeing the Meals on Wheels program for Saginaw County. Judy's hobbies including cooking, playing her flute, singing, and spending time with family and friends. Judy was a master gardener and spent many hours dedicated to her garden.
Judy is survived by her niece Beth (Jay) Doescher, nephew Mike (Adriana Albright) Smalley; sister-in-law Sherry Smalley; grandchildren Robert and Addison Hill, as well as other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Grace; her siblings, Fred and Grace; and her son Russell.
A private family service will be held January 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. A link to the service will be available on the Cress website the following day. Judy will be placed to rest at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, WI.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead Living, Visiting Physicians Assc., Agrace Hospice, Right at Home and Patti Buelo, her dedicated caregiving companion. You brightened her days and eased her suffering. We are forever grateful for your compassion and care.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
