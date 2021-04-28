Phyllis M. (Clemens) Hellenbrand

March 20, 1931 - April 19, 2021
Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE
Phyllis Marie (Clemens) Hellenbrand, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021. Phyllis was born on March 20, 1931 to the late Herman & Verli (Madigan) Clemens.
Born and raised in Dane. After meeting the love of her life at, Art Hellenbrand at a wedding dance, they later married on May 16, 1950. Together they raised four children. Phyllis was born on the family farm outside of Dane where her and Art later farmed for many years. She graduated from Lodi High School. Phyllis was known for her fantastic cooking and the delicious cinnamon rolls that she baked for the Downtown Café in Lodi. She also worked for several years in the kitchen at the Waunakee Manor and alongside Art at Suttle-Straus. Outside of working, Phyllis enjoyed playing Euchre & Solo, baking, cooking, sewing, bowling and spending time with family, especially at the cottage at Okee, WI.
Phyllis and Art celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last May 16th. They will be dearly missed by their children Gary (Kathy) Hellenbrand, Lynn Laufenberg (fiancé Michael Schwister), Sheila (John) Bunch and Pamela (Douglas) Olsen; grandchildren, Jon (Christa) Hellenbrand, Nicole (Trenton) Paffenroth, Brittni (Joel) Sauer, Jacob Wipperfurth, Trent, Cullen (Alisha Nolden), Kamden & Mikaila Olsen; great-grandchildren Kyle & Katelyn Hellenbrand, Sophie & Charlotte Sauer and Paxton Paffenroth; siblings, Kay Gapikowski & Sandra Schmitz (Ralph Yearous); inlaws: Herbert Hellenbrand, Sharon Ziegler, and Marv Hellenbrand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Elver; brothers-in-law, Linus Haag, Robert J. Ziegler and Robert Gapikowski; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Haag, Elaine and Marlene "Minnie" Hellenbrand.
A heartfelt thank you to all the angels that cared for our parents both at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace Hospice, especially to Dr. Trent Thompson for his years of dedicated care. They are now together for eternity.
Funeral services were held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Msgr. James Gunn will officiated. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. John's Parish, or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.
