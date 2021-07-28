December 25, 1935 - July 17, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Waunakee - Donna G. Dorn passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on July 17, 2021. Donna was born on December 25, 1935, in Richland Center, WI to Gordon and Edna Smith. She married Al Dorn on Sept. 6, 1952. They purchased the family farm and continued to operate it for their lifetime together. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Donna is missed dearly and will always be remembered by her family and friends for her kind heart, smile, and generous hospitality for all who visited her throughout the years. She was a great cook, fantastic baker, cake decorator, and gardener. She also loved to sew, do craft projects and put puzzles together. She passed on her knowledge and created so many fond memories for all of us. She loved to spend time with her family, farm, ride horses, cross-country ski, and go for scenic car rides on the weekends.
Survivors include her son Jim (Gloria) Dorn, daughters Mary (Randy) Nonn and Brenda (Tim) Dorn, nine grandchildren; Nina Dorn, Wade Dorn, Julie (Craig) Steinle, Aaron (Kendra) O'Brien, Angela (Michael) Lesch, Ammie (Eric) Kohl, Nick (Sonja) Nonn, Cathy (Zach) Nonn, and Tony Nonn. As well as twelve great- grandchildren; Jory, Phoenix, Annabel, Eldon, Sawyer, Waylon, Hank, Mason, Bailey, Declan, Amelia, and Kayne. Also survived by her brother Lowell (Pete) Smith, sister Colleen Bellingham, brother-in-law Paul Dorn and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, and son, Eldon Dorn, her parents Gordon and Edna Smith, brother Robert Smith and sister-in-laws Nancy and Lucille Smith as well as many other brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was laid to rest by her husband's side in St. John's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Donna's name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, or Dane County K9, Inc., P.O. Box 259631 Madison, WI. 53725 or at http://www.danecountyk9.org/.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tender Reflections and Agrace Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care they provided.
