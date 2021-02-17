Raymond A. "Ray" Greiber

August 13, 1930 - February 4, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Raymond "Ray" Arthur Greiber, age 90, passed away on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. He was born on August 13,1930 in the Township of Springfield, the son of Arthur and Christine (Endres) Greiber. He married Betty (Niesen) Greiber on January 10, 1956. He passed away surrounded by his loving wife Betty who just celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Ray was a family man and loved spending time together. He will be remembered by his joking around and pulling tricks just to make others smile, which showed his love. Ray started RG Heating in 1974 and the business continues into the third generation.
Survivors include his wife Betty; children, Shari Ripp (special friend Keith Breunig), Judy (Bill) Pulvermacher, Dan (Whitey) (Julie) Greiber, Randy (Peanut) (Netsy) Greiber, Greg (Jody) Greiber, Paul (Tammy) Greiber, Patti (Corey) Kvalo; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Greiber; and a sister-in-law, Genni Greiber.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Harold (infant), Verena (Leander) Hellenbrand, Leo (Josie) Greiber, Herman, Delphine (Francis) Klein, Odelia (Tom) Karls, Donald (infant); grandson, Dalton Greiber; great-grandson, Cameron Herbrand; and son-in-law, Al Ripp.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
