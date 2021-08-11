March 24, 2020
Rewey, WI - THANK YOU
The outpouring of love and support has been unbelievable since the unexpected loss of Thomas Hess on March 24, 2020. We were unable to hold the traditional mass and burial at that time due to the Covid pandemic. On March 27, 2021 a Celebration of Life was held and just recently on July 17, 2021 at a Hess Reunion that took place where Tom's siblings (many who traveled from out of state) were able to attend to reminisce.
We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all who remembered us in any way: the kind words of comfort, cards, memorials, phone calls, food, gifts, flowers, help on the farm, and especially your thoughts and prayers. We are forever grateful.
A treasured appreciation to our families who have done so much for us. You have no idea how much this means. We hold you close and dear. We would have to name all of you and as you are aware the families are quite large so just know we thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of our hearts.
We are particularly grateful to Upland Hills Health, Dr. Gordon Grieshaber, The Fresenius Dialysis Team, The Montfort Rescue Squad, Rich and Jim Campbell Families, Roger Durni, Ken, John and Nancy Kittoe, Larry and Elaine McCann, Roger Schambow, Greg Miller, Roger Austin, Dave Osterndorf, Dan Hentrich, Dale Coulthard, and Steve and Jason Linscheid. We live in a community filled with the most caring and wonderful people; thank you!
A special thank you to Melby Funeral Home staff, especially Matt and Renee for your comfort and compassion, to Harvey Winn with Winn-Cress Funeral Home for the combined collaboration, to Lori at Erschen's Florist for the amazing bouquet, to Fr. Jim Murphy and Rev Msgr. James Gunn for the beautiful service, and Rex's Innkeeper for the delicious meal and hospitality as we remembered Tom with an array of stories.
Your kindness will never be forgotten.
God bless all of you!
May Tom's legacy live on!
Janice Hess
Tiffany, Jacob, Eden and Ellis Gitter
Justin and Ashley Hess
Joshua Hess
Tamara and Kyle Volz