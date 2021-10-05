December 13, 1968 - September 29, 2021
Waunakee, WI - David L. Hyatt Jr, 58, born December 13, 1962. It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that
we announce Dave passed away, way too soon, peacefully at home on September 29, 2021
after a courageous battle with cancer.
David enjoyed playing a ‘bid wild’ game of euchre, cribbage and canasta. He loved to follow
football, basketball and baseball with his wife. If you were lucky enough to be in his circle of
family/friends, you most likely fell victim to his corny, incredible & crazy sense of humor or his
practical jokes in one way or another. He’d do anything for a laugh! It was the way that he
showed his love & affection. He loved to turn on the charm to flirt, have fun and drink beer. He
certainly didn’t like to take anything too seriously! He is known for making his delicious holiday
ham, deviled eggs, macaroni salad, chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter fudge. All of which
he loved to share with family/friends. Among his many jobs, Dave worked as a Journeyman
Electrician for IBEW 159 for more than 20 years. He also enjoyed several years of bartending at
Springfield Corners and partying with the patrons. He was generous to a fault, always buying
multiple rounds for family/friends. Sometimes more than he should!
Dave is survived by the “great love of his life”, his wife, Joanie of nearly 39 years and his son
David John (Katherine) Hyatt of Waunakee, as well as his grandson, David & granddaughters
Mickellia and Mya and his great-granddaughter Madysen. He is also survived by his stepmother,
Kathy Hyatt, sisters, Diane Kuehn (Bellevue, NE), Judy (Michael) Heinrichs (Stoughton), Jean
Hyatt (Athens), & his brother, Richard Hyatt (Lodi), step siblings Stuart (Joan) Clifcorn (Madison),
Denise (John) Higgins, (Deerfield),, in addition to his Uncles “Butch (Marylou) & Tony (Sally)
Hyatt, Clifford (Diane) Stark, Aunts Joan & Sue Hyatt & Mary Ann Witt. In-laws include Bonnie
(Kevin) Buck (Arena), Nancy (Duke) Yaeger (Waunakee), John (Tracy) Acker (Lone Rock), Joe
(Rachel) Acker (Cross Plains) and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great
nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Diane Hyatt, parents, David and Ruth Hyatt,
mother & father-in-law John and Diane Acker, sister-in-law Linda Alred, Uncles John and Joe
Hyatt and Aunts Linda & Mary Hyatt, nephew Jeremy Hyatt and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on October 16,2021 at Springfield Corners, 6136 County Rd P,
Dane WI 53529, from 1 pm - 5 pm. Bring your wit and stories to share. Dave expects this to be a
happy occasion with lots of love & laughter and not so many tears. He is at peace and will be
greatly missed every single day.
A very special thank you and love to Richard Hyatt, who made it possible to bring Dave home
where he desperately wanted to be and to Nancy Yaeger for being there every day (meals and
all), and to Davy and Katherine for their assistance and support. Without them “home”
would not have been possible. In addition, thank you to the pulmonary, oncology, & cardiac
staffs & volunteers of the UW Hospital who took exceptional care of Dave and Joanie under
very difficult circumstances.