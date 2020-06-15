On June 5th heaven welcomed a wonderful, wife, mother, and grandmother. Terri Willihnganz, 74, of Waunakee, passed away to a better place after a brief illness. She was born on June 10, 1945, in Madison, Wisconsin to Paul and Jean Cloyd.
Terri graduated from Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam and attended UW Madison. She married the love of her life, Paul Willihnganz in 1965. Together they raised four children Wendy (Kent) Eilenfeldt, Tim Willihnganz, Heidi (Mike) Ableidinger and Heather (Chad) Wagner. They were blessed with six grandchildren Kayla Eilenfeldt, Tyler Eilenfeldt, Morgan Ableidinger, Addison Ableidinger, Meg Wagner and Owen Wagner.
Terri adored her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and was always there to support them through their endeavors. She was a good athlete and was immensely proud of her children’s accomplishments in sports. She was an avid sports fan and was always cheering for her children and grandchildren and for the Badgers.
Terri was employed by US Bank for over 17 years. She enjoyed her contact with co-workers and bank clients.
She was also a long-time member of Harbor Athletic club where she greatly enjoyed swimming with her many friends.
Terri was proceeded in death by her parents, Paul and Jean Cloyd of Beaver Dam, WI, her brother Paul Jr. of Ely, MN and her brother Mark of Beaver Dam, WI.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service was held.
Memorial contributions can be made to Waunakee Food Pantry or Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.