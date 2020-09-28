Jeremy Ebidon

MADSION - Jeremy Edward Ebidon, age 35, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on June 20, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1984 in Niagara, WI, the son of Kelly Sparapani and James (Ed) Ebidon Jr. Jeremy moved to Waunakee in 1991 where he lived until graduating high school, afterwards staying in the Madison area to further his education. Jeremy graduated Valedictorian from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in IT Computer Network Systems, afterwards pursuing a successful career in the information technology field.
Anyone who knew Jeremy can and would attest to the unending kindness and generosity he had to give. He was a shoulder to lean on and a source of guidance to those in his life. Jeremy loved his trips to the UP of Michigan, sharing laughs and creating cherished memories while camping with family.
Jeremy is survived by his mother Kelly Sparapani, father Ed Ebidon, brother Robert Kueffer, sisters Sabrina, Anais, and Tierra Ebidon, grandmother Janis Sparapani, step-father Kelly Kueffer, step-mother Terri Ebidon, step-sisters Emily McPherson and Elise Celarier, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, and his closest lifelong friend Matt Gregorich.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Franklin Sparapani and paternal grandparents Jim and Mitzi Ebidon.
A memorial service will be held in coming months near Jeremy's birthday in hopes of ensuring safe and healthy travel for those who wish to mourn his loss.
Jeremy's family and friends would like to thank those who have offered their condolences, prayers, and well wishes through this difficult time.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.