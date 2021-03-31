January 22, 1927 - March 19, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Dolores G. (Hilgendorf) Acker died on March 19, 2021. She was born at home on January 22, 1927, in Cross Plains as the first child of Carl and Catherine Hilgendorf. Dolores attended St. Francis Elementary School and graduated from Middleton High School.
On October 11, 1947, she married Henry Acker, Jr. They raised seven children, Barbara (Steve) Parrell, Tom (Mary) Acker, Linda (Kent) Adler, Sue (Ken) Ripp, Mary (Loran) Schulz, Judy (Jim) Weitzel, and Jenny (David Naumann) Acker.
Dolores was busy raising children and working on the farm. She enjoyed planting a garden, harvesting, and canning. Her flower gardens were beautiful. Dolores sewed the majority of her children's clothes. Later she worked at Middleton Insurance, Jordon's Grocery Store, and Physicians Plus Clinic. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and baseball games especially Home Talent beginning when Hank was the pitcher then her sons-in-law, and grandsons. Dolores was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church as a parish council member, Eucharistic Minister, and Trustee.
Dolores is survived by her husband of 73 years, Henry; her children; 11 grandchildren, Jeff (Shirley), Angie (Tom), Scott (Shelley), Jason (Jena), Justin (Heather), Jared (Amy), Brandon (Ashley), Brian (Chris), Stephanie (Matt), Caitlin (Derek), and Colton; 23 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Charlene, Roger, Chuck, and David.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher Ripp; and siblings, Bob, Don, and Betty.
Funeral services were held on Wed., March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI. Burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.
The Acker family would like to express their gratitude to the Blue Team of Agrace Hospice for their excellent care of mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or a charity of your choice.
