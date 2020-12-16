December 20, 1935 - December 3, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Frank Anthony Balistreri, age 84, lost his battle with Covid-19 on December 3, 2020. His family was able to say goodbye, and his wife and son were with him when he left this world to take his place as our guardian angel.
Frank was born December 20, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph Balistreri and Loretta Krzyinski. He married Peg Wepking on August 25, 1989, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Survivors include his children Frankie, Steve, Tony (Amanda), Lori (Wayne), Neal (Monica), Tracy (Joe), Stephanie (Matt); his grandchildren: Brad, Derek, Jennifer, Christian, Ashton, Taylor, Nicole, Morgan, Sean, Abby, Kiara, Brooke, Anna, Matt, Natalie, Adam and Maya; his great-grandchildren: MJ, Blakely, Torunn; his sisters Ann Marie (Rick) and Linda and brother Jerry; his sisters-in-law Dee and Linda and brother-in-law Mark (Nancy).
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Anthony and Joseph Jr., and sister Monica.
Frank held many jobs before finding his true passion as a police officer. He worked in Middleton and Dane before being hired by the Village of Waunakee in 1970. In 1982, he became Chief of Police. Frank had a successful career in Waunakee until he retired in 1995. He loved and cared deeply about the community he served. He knew everyone in town, and they knew him. Frank wanted everyone to know that the police were there to help them, especially children. He believed in the importance of building positive relationships. He was the type of police officer that would give the benefit of the doubt. Frank was very proud to be the President of the Chief of Police Association. He used his role to make changes that helped protect his community and his officers. Frank was instrumental in working towards getting police cars to change from all red lights to both red and blue in 1983. Frank loved every minute of being a police officer and was so proud to be part of such an amazing profession.
Frank remained very active after retirement. He enjoyed golfing with Peg, his brothers, and sisters. He traveled all over the world with Peg and took trips out west with his family. He bowled and played cards with his friends and brother. He was an avid softball player until he was 78. He loved watching his grandkids play many different sports, and he proudly wore their names on the back of his sweatshirts. He eagerly anticipated fishing trips to Canada with his son and grandson. He enjoyed his hot tub and so did all his grandkids. He liked playing cards and dominoes with his grandkids and taking them to Little Amerricka. Frank also relished sharing his Italian heritage and recipes with his grandchildren and children, making spiedinis, spaghetti, and garlic sauce together. Frank also treasured gambling trips, especially with his daughters. He was a huge Packer and Badger fan and enjoyed watching them on TV with the volume so loud it would shake the house.
Frank lived an amazing life. He made the most of every moment. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joys of his life. He is remembered by all for his huge smile, his famous train whistle, his teasing ways, and his willingness to help anyone in their time of need. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Frank's family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Meriter for their amazing care and love. They were there for him when we couldn't be. Covid is a horrible way to die for the person and the family. Please wear a mask and follow the guidelines.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be for immediate family only. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in the summer of 2021 when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family so they can set up a scholarship in Frank's honor, for a Waunakee High School student going into the police science. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
