May 18, 1922 - July 13, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Lillian Bakke, 99, died on Tues July 13, 2021 at the Waunakee manor Health Care Center. She was born on May 18, 1922 to Alfred and Marie (Iverson) Dahle.
Survivors include her children; Randa (Frederick) Armbruster, Mary (William) Woods and her son, Niles; 2 grandchildren; Robert (Jessica) and Jay (Faith); 3 great-grandchildren; Ellie, Ian and Connor. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Knight Bakke and a son Connor.
Private funeral services were held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
