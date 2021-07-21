Lillian Bakke
Buy Now

May 18, 1922 - July 13, 2021

Waunakee, WI - Lillian Bakke, 99, died on Tues July 13, 2021 at the Waunakee manor Health Care Center. She was born on May 18, 1922 to Alfred and Marie (Iverson) Dahle.

Survivors include her children; Randa (Frederick) Armbruster, Mary (William) Woods and her son, Niles; 2 grandchildren; Robert (Jessica) and Jay (Faith); 3 great-grandchildren; Ellie, Ian and Connor. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Knight Bakke and a son Connor.

Private funeral services were held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Bakke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you