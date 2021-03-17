January 12, 2017 - February 25, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Evelyn Li Kruschek, age 4 went to heaven on Thursday, February 25, 2021 with her parents by her side. Despite her medical challenges, she fought courageously and conquered obstacles that defied all odds. Her zest for life radiated through her larger-than-life smile and contagious spirit which captivated those around her. She was a living miracle who brought many to their faith during her short time on Earth.
Evelyn was born on January 12, 2017 in China. She is survived by her parents, Dan and Annette (Price) Kruschek; her loving brothers and sisters, Hattie (Gabe Dewar), Charlie, Isaac, Eli, Norah, Clara and Lewis; her Grandparents, Carmen and Henry ("Nana and Bapa") Kruschek of Waunakee, WI, and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles. Her family was the love and beacon of light in her life. Her relationship with each person was unique and special; her place within the family will be missed beyond words.
She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Bernie and Elizabeth Price, of East Troy, WI and her Uncle, Marty, of Elkhorn, WI.
Evelyn's brave attitude amid all her health issues never stopped her from living life to its fullest. She endured countless procedures and multiple heart surgeries at American Family Children's Hospital, made possible by the compassion and devotion of her medical family. She left a lasting impression on everyone who cared for her. Evelyn bravely shined a light on heart disease, the miracles of science and the power of prayer, "Faith Over Fear" being her mantra.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, March 6th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee.
A memorial in Evelyn's name will be set up at a later date. Your support at this difficult time is very much appreciated and a great comfort to our entire family.
