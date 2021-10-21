October 16, 2021

Portage / Wauankee, WI - Portage / Waunakee: Herbert Frank Miller, age 91, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Portage. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, WI 53597. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. A full obituary will follow.

