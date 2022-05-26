August 12, 1951 - May 15, 2022
Madison, WI - Thomas Walter Dorman, age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, of natural causes brought on by his COPD and CHF. Tom died doing what he loved - taking pictures. He was out photographing the total lunar eclipse when his heart stopped.
Tom was born on Aug. 12, 1951, in Madison, the son of Roy and Jeanette (Ripp) Dorman. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 1969 and received his journalism degree from UW-Madison in 1974. On Aug. 17, 1974, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Karen Fredrickson.
During Tom's journalism career, he was a newspaper reporter, sportswriter, photographer, and radio disc jockey. In his early 40s, he enrolled at Southwest Wisconsin Technical School and graduated with a degree in computer programming. After 22 years as a programmer for the Wisconsin Court System, he retired in 2015.
Tom had three passions in life: photography, table tennis, and the French language. He began taking French lessons when he was in his early 50s and continued for the rest of his life. He went to France six times to visit various French Facebook friends. He also traveled to Belgium, Italy, Canada, Morocco, China, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Tom's love of photography started when he worked in newspapers and continued throughout his life. He never went anywhere without a camera. He considered himself a "street photographer," taking pictures of everyday people and events. Photography inevitably led to videography, and his videos were enhanced not only by his narration (in French and English) but also by his meticulous choice of background music, two talents that were developed during his radio DJ years.
Tom began playing table tennis as a boy and continued playing throughout high school and college. After a 35-year hiatus, he took up the sport again and entered numerous local, regional, and national tournaments. He won almost 40 trophies and medals during his playing career, despite having to play with a portable oxygen concentrator strapped to his back.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; mother, Jeanette Dorman; brothers, Roy (LeAnna Ware) and Mark (Yanguang Wang) Dorman; sister, Mary (David) Erickson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Tom's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A Celebration of Life will continue at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
