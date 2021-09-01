Jenni Lynn (Jordan) Valk

August 24, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Jenni Valk, age 47, of Waunakee passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was born on December 10, 1973 in Beloit, the daughter of Thomas and Sharon Jordan. She married Jim Valk on September 18, 1999 in Beloit.
Jenni lived life to its fullest. She was a creative and skilled graphic designer often using her talents to help her church and other non-profit organizations. She profusely volunteered her time, energy and talents to schools and kid's activities. She was so outgoing and personable - she had a wide circle of friends and thrived on the many special relationships she had. She loved entertaining and hosting, always providing a welcoming home, delicious food and a fun-filled time. Jenni loved her family fiercely, a caring, loyal and amazing wife and mother. She was her husband's best friend and confidant and her children's hero. Her loving ways, her energetic spirit, her bright eyes that lit up the room, her compassionate and caring heart, and her welcoming smile will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jenni is survived by her husband, Jim; children Katie, Ethan, and Ashlynn; father, Tom Jordan; brother Jeff (Angella); mother and father-in-law Georgie and Jerry Valk; Jim's siblings and their spouses, Lori (Kevin) Adler, Wayne (Renee) Valk, Sue (Dave) Dau, and Jenny (Phil) Molstad. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Jenni is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon.
A celebration of Jenni's life was held Tuesday, August 31 at Heartland Church, Sun Prairie Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jenni's name to https://everloved.com/life-of/jenni-valk/?flow=264.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513