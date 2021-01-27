Ronald F. Ballweg

February 11, 1951 - January 19, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Ronald Francis Ballweg, age 69, of Waunakee passed away on January 19th, 2021.
He was born on February 11th, 1951. Raised on a farm in Waunakee, the son of Alfred and Ethel Ballweg.
A Waunakee High School graduate of 1969, he was often found cruising Main St. in his burnt orange '69 javelin. His wife of 47 years, was his high school sweetheart, Michele Ballweg (Thomas) who he always referred to as the "pick of the litter".
He went on to study accounting at University of Wisconsin Madison. A lifelong CPA, Ron was the CFO of Vogel Bros. Building Company for 30+ years.
In his free time, you could always find Ron on the golf course, rooting for his beloved Badgers, playing sheepshead with his friends, enjoying an IBC root beer float, or spending time with his family.
Ron will forever be remembered for his honesty, loyalty, and quick wit.
He will be missed by his loving wife, Michele, and their four children, Missy (Pat) Stein, Eric (Megan) Ballweg, Tyler (Betsy) Ballweg, Alison (Frank) Gorham; nine grandchildren: Quinn & Mason Stein, Graham, Blaire, & Sadie Ballweg, Ethan, Bryce & Owen Ballweg, and Brady Gorham; his sisters & brothers, Jim (Lucille) Ballweg, Ken Ballweg, Nancy (Gary) Ripp, Gordy (Leah) Ballweg, Sue (Marty) Batz, and Jerry (Teresa Steele) Ballweg and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Ethel Ballweg and his sister, Jan Meinholz.
Special thank you to the Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care, and his family and friends for their loving support over the last few years.
We will be honoring Ron's memory at a private service at St. Johns the Baptist in Waunakee. Friends may livestream the Mass on Thurs Jan 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the St John's site STJB.ORG In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.