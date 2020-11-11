Marvin McCoy

January 5, 1924 - October 31, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Marvin R. McCoy, age 96, passed away peacefully, on October 31 in the home he was born and raised in Sun Prairie. He was born on January 5, 1924, to Everett and Millie McCoy. Marvin married Marie (Brattlie) on January 27, 1962 at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, WI. Marvin dedicated his entire life to farming and ran a successful egg and dairy farm. Marvin and Marie enjoyed traveling in their "free" time from cruises in the Caribbean and trips coast to coast. They also enjoyed their favorite polka and dinner shows.
Marvin served on the Town of Burke Board for 27 years and during that time was a member of the Planning Commission. He was also a member of the Bristol Mutual Town Insurance Board. He served as Treasurer of the Bristol/Burke/Sun Prairie Fire Department. Marvin was a life long member of Burke Lutheran Church.
Marvin is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Marie, his children, Marlene (Bob) Laufenberg, Mark (Shelly) McCoy, Marlow McCoy, Marcia (Ryan) Thomas. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, Lindsey & Troy Laufenberg, Derek & Trevor McCoy and Lauren & Matthew Thomas.
The family would like to thank the devoted team from Agrace Hospice for their exceptional kindness and compassion. We also would like to thank Right at Home, Waunakee, for the wonderful care they gave our family.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, November 6 at Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, officiated by Pastor Rob Neubert. A visitation will take place inside the fellowship hall of the church from 9:00 until time of the service. Social distancing and face masks are required. The service will be outdoors in the parking lot as a "drive in" service. Burial will be immediately following in the church cemetery.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.