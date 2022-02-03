Waunakee, WI - Robert Peter Hellenbrand, age 93, of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on May 7, 1928 and was the first son of Margaret G. (née Clemens) and Frank X. Hellenbrand. He was born and raised on the farm and spent his entire life in Waunakee. He attended St. John's Catholic School and was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Robert enjoyed so many simple things in life and he would let you know with a smile that could light up a room. Some of his favorite things included going to church picnics with his brother Frankie, lunches at the Waunakee Senior Center, ice cream, staying up late, and gummy bears. Robert also enjoyed a good game of Bingo and he never met an apple pie he didn't like.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Henry (Bernard) Hellenbrand; and his sisters, Dorothy Gerstenkorn, Irene Renz, and Margaret (Margie) Hellenbrand.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Theresa Payne of Fitchburg, and Janet Beckerjeck of Waunakee. He is also survived by his brother, Francis ("Frankie") Hellenbrand of Waunakee, and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South St, Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. The mass will be livestreamed on the St John's website at STJB.org. Burial will take place in the church cemetery
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
