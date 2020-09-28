William Flanagan

William James Flanagan, age 88 of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Edward Hospital. He was born December 21, 1931 in Henry, SD. Bill left the service and moved his wife, Pat to Minneapolis, MN, and then from there to Des Moines, IA, in 1963. They lived in Burlington, IA from 1966-1989 then moved to Waunakee, WI, from 1989-2018. The last 2 years Bill and Pat lived in Naperville, IL to be closer to their daughters, Ann from Naperville, IL, and Mary from Fort Wayne, IN.
Bill worked as an accountant for Iowa Paint Company in Des Moines, IA, and later when they moved to Burlington, IA where he worked as an accountant and personnel manager for Burlington Basket Company for over 20 years. He retired and then moved with Pat to Waunakee, WI, where he then worked at Marshall Erman Company from 1989-1998. Bill was a coach and mentor to young boys through basketball and baseball. He coached at the grade school level for St. Paul and St. John Schools in Burlington, IA. One of his greatest accomplishment as a coach was the year he won the city championship in 1971. His St. John's boys basketball team went 7-0 that year.
Bill had a love for high school and college sports. His favorite college teams were the University of Notre Dame and the University of Wisconsin. To this day, many of his former players still remark on how competitive and passionate he was about the game of basketball. He always wanted to help his players reach their full potential.
Bill was very proud of his Irish Heritage. One of his most memorable trips was the family trip to Ireland in 1992. Bill and his daughter Mary raced to the top of the castle to kiss the Blarney Stone and he received a certificate to prove it. Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed the Chicago Tribune and the USA Today crossword puzzles, which he had delivered to his home everyday.
Bill was a devoted caregiver to his wife, Pat for over 30 years, whom he was married to for 66 years. He is the adored father of Ann Flanagan of Naperville, IL and Mary (Patrick) Allison of Fort Wayne, IN. Loving grandfather of Sean and Christian Allison. Dearest brother of Lue Roby of Watertown, SD, Mary Maag of Sioux Falls, SD, Joan Haugen of Marshall, MN, Sheila Bonrud of Pierre, SD, Ralph Flanagan of Sioux Falls, SD and Steve Flanagan of Palm Harbor, FL. Dear brother-in-law of Joan (Duane) Lange. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Kathryn Flanagan; sister, Pat Brekke; and brother, James Flanagan.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials in Bills Name to Burlington Notre Dame High School, 702 S. Roosevelt Ave., Burlington, IA 52601 319-754-8431 or Disabled American Veterans, 2122 West Taylor St., #104, Chicago, IL 60612. All services are private. A private memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Naperville. Future inurnment will be at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
