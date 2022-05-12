Waunakee, WI - Serena Lindner, age 70, of Waunakee passed away on Sunday May 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Serena was born on April 10, 1952, in Madison to John and Linda (Willett) Vanderbloemen. She stayed active in her church, Glenwood Moravian, including several summers at Chetek. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1970. Serena opened her own Feed & Supply store in Broken Bow, Nebraska, where she met and married David Lindner on April 6, 1985. Together they had a strong entrepreneurial spirit that resulted in many creative endeavors such as a Lawn & Garden Store and landscaping services before moving to Waunakee, Wisconsin, in 1993. Serena made a lasting impression on all her coworkers at Techline, Meffert Oil Co, Van Go Taxi, and Nord Gear Corporation.
Serena enjoyed staying busy and working hard, never one to sit still. She was a creative person in many ways, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband David, children Kristin & Skyler Lindner of Waunakee and Ronie Cole & Ryan (Celina) Lindner of Broken Bow, NE. She also leaves behind her siblings John (Kate) Vanderbloemen, William (Diane) Vanderbloemen, Richard (Laurie) Vanderbloemen, and Mary (Gary) Johnson, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and 3 Schroeder "bonus boys." She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents .
There was a funeral at First Presbyterian Church in Waunakee on Wednesday, May 11.