December 12, 2020
Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE - Evan Thomas Olson, age 24, went home to his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Evan was born on July 14, 1996 in Madison, WI to Eric and Juliana Olson. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 2015 where he played football and hockey. After graduation he attended St. John's University where he was active in the ROTC program and joined the Army National Guard. Later he transferred to UW Oshkosh briefly before being deployed to Afghanistan with his unit, C Company (Blacksheep Platoon) of the 2-127 Infantry Battalion.
Evan was never too shy to sing loudly and proudly during times of revelry; his friends and family know how much he loved to share the music he loved with others. Whether he was playing or watching it, he absolutely loved hockey. He grew up with a great fascination in history and carried that on into adulthood. In any given conversation he was known to bring up interesting and sometimes obscure historical tid-bits. Evan was a deeply compassionate and kind-hearted person who never said a bad word about anyone. His smile could light up a room and his laughter and presence brought joy to others. From singing his favorite songs to a packed room of friends and family, to speaking deeply about the topics he was most passionate in, Evan was an all-around great person to be around. From a very young age he wanted most to serve his family and his country. Evan was a true patriot who loved God, his country and his family.
Evan is survived by his parents; siblings, Gabriel, Elise, and Isaiah; grandmother, Catherine. He is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry (Margaret) Birkes and Robert E. Olson; and his Aunt Jenny who always held a special place in his heart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South Street, Waunakee with Msgr. James Gunn presiding. A visitation will be held from 11AM until time of Mass on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Healing Warriors Hearts at www.healingwarriorshearts.org would be appreciated. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.