July 2, 1942 - February 4, 2021
Waunakee / Appleton, WI - Waunakee / Appleton: Bonnie Kay (Bernards) Meyer, 78, passed away on February 4, 2021, at Care Partners Assisted Living, Appleton, after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Bonnie was born on July 2, 1942 to Werner Bernards and Christine (Ubersetzig) Bernards. She attended St. John the Baptist Elementary School and graduated from Waunakee High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe, on October 14, 1961 in Waunakee, where they raised three children. Bonnie and Joe had each other's support while working side by side in the restaurant business. Their biggest success and most notable accomplishment was owner and manager of CJ's restaurants in Madison. In their later years they worked together opening Culver's restaurants around the Midwest until settling in Appleton. Bonnie enjoyed many hobbies, including; golf, sewing, ceramics, cross-stitching and vacationing on the beach.
Bonnie will be missed by Joe and her children Mike (Julie), DeForest, Jill (Mike) Weber, Waunakee, and Christi (Brian) Niesen, Waynesville, Illinois. She had 13 grandchildren Mark (Shani), Bob and Lyndsey Meyer; Andrew (friend, Mollie) and Tyler Weber; Jeff (Elaine), Garrett, Sarah, Levi (Mikaela), Cara, Matthew, Hannah and Stephanie Niesen. She also had 6 great-grandchildren. Bonnie was also survived by her siblings Paul (Dolores) Bernards, Carole Stangler, Jenne (Bob) Weichmann and brother-in-laws Ralph Meyer and Dan Meyer.
A private celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later time.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at ThedaCare Cancer Center, Appleton.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Cancer Research Institute or Compassus Living Foundation.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
