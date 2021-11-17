Ferryville, WI - Mark Eldon Lorenz, 72, of Ferryville, Wisconsin died peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home. He was born November 5, 1949 to Joseph Michael and Ethel Irene (Matti) Lorenz in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Mark graduated from Seneca High School in 1967 and went on to Masonry School.
Throughout the years, Mark was a Mason, owned and operated his own trucking business and also worked for Intercon and Michels Corporation before retiring in 2015. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman, Wisconsin and Local Union 464. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, traveling and growing roses.
Surviving Mark are his siblings, Gari (Jayne Prew) Lorenz of Wauzeka, Wisconsin, Robert Lorenz of Eastman, Wisconsin and Larry (Pamela) Lorenz of Eastman, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman, Wisconsin with Rev. Maria Kim and Rev. Lynn Schreck as the officiants. There will also be a visitation starting at 10:30 am until time of service.
There will be a private inurnment held at National Cemetery in Eastman, Wisconsin
In lieu of money or flowers, please make a donation to Salem Methodist Church or Crossing Rivers Hospice in honor of Mark Lorenz.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin is helping the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Lorenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.