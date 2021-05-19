December 25, 1935 - May 16, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Mary Ann Lucille (Rortvedt) Spahn, 85, of Waunakee passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Sunday May 16, 2021 with her loving husband Jim, her "Rock" by her side. She was born on December 25, 1935 to the late Marvin and Pauline (Simon) Rortvedt. She and James "Jim" met in high school and married on June 7, 1958. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family and friends but especially liked going to her children and grandchildren's events. She made the best chocolate chip cookies and always had cookie dough in the freezer ready to bake (or eat).
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Jim and their 4 children, Betsy (Dave) Buechner, Greg (Jenny), Bill, and Cheryl (Lindsay) Carlson; grandchildren, Kevin, Megan, Michelle, Jacob, Rachel, Kayla, Ashley, Tony, Alex and Stephanie; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at stjb.org at 2:00 p.m.
The family of Mary Ann would like to thank the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice for the loving care they gave to her in her final days.
